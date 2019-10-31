No One Can Beat Indians At 'Jugaad'. Anupam Kher's Post Is Proof

Examples of 'jugaad', as shared by Anupam Kher.

Want a quick laugh to brighten up your Thursday? Look no further than Anupam Kher's latest Instagram post. A few minutes ago, the 64-year-old actor shared a series of photographs that embody the Indian spirit of "jugaad". Jugaad is a word that can be roughly translated to "a clever hack". The word is essentially used to signify creativity in making the best out of scanty resources, and is celebrated as an example of the Indian spirit of resourcefulness and enterprise.

Anupam Kher's Instagram post is a collection of six photographs where each one shows a hack or jugaad of some kind. Whether it is a bucket with holes drilled in it to work as a shower head or a broken clock with numbers written next to it on the wall, each proves that no problem is big enough for the creativity of Indians.

"We Indians are supposed to be the most innovative when it comes to inventions for necessities," wrote Anupam Kher while sharing the pics online. "Here are some of the pics with great examples. You will laugh and marvel at our genius minds.

"There is also a word in Hindi for it. It is called #Jugaad. We are the ultimate Masters of jugaad," he added.

His post collected 26,000 'likes' within an hour of being posted, along with hundreds of amused comments. While many tagged their friends to show them examples of jugaad, others in the comments section agreed with Mr Kher.

"Omg...very true," wrote one person. "Jugaad Jindabaad," said another.

This isn't the first time that examples of jugaad have amused the Internet. In May, Anand Mahindra's video of a man using a khatiya or a bed to create a makeshift excavator had gone viral, tickling many funny bones.

