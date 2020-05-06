No Family Present, Nagpur Police Steps In To Bless Bride On Wedding Day

"The bride's parents had passed away. There was no one from her family to attend her marriage due to movement restrictions," Nagpur City Police wrote on Twitter.

A photograph of the newlyweds, shared by Nagpur City Police.

Nagpur Police won hearts with a heartwarming gesture when cops stepped up to play the role of the bride's family on her wedding day. Her relatives could not attend the ceremony due to travel restrictions imposed by the ongoing nationwide lockdown, and she had lost her parents. To make sure that the bride did not miss her family on her big day, Nagpur Police staff showed up on the wedding day to bless the couple.

The police department took to Twitter this afternoon to share a photograph of the newlyweds, who were married in the city in the presence of police personnel. They said that the bride's parents had died, and other members of her family could not attend her wedding. 

"The bride's parents had passed away. There was no one from her family to attend her marriage due to movement restrictions," Nagpur City Police wrote on Twitter. "Nagpur Police tried to fulfill this absence. PI and staff were present to bless the newly wedded couple."

Their tweet has collected nearly 300 'likes' on the microblogging platform, along with a ton of comments praising the thoughtful act. In the comments section, many thanked the police department for blessing the couple on their wedding day, while others expressed gratitude to cops who are on the frontline of the fight against coronavirus. 

This is not the only instance of cops facilitating lockdown weddings. When marketing professional Aditya Bisht and doctor Neha Kushwaha got married in Pune, an officer and his wife played father and mother to carry out the ''kanyadaan'' ritual.

