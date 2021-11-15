No, Elon Musk Does Not Live In A Boxabl Tiny Home. Here's What He Tweeted

Elon Musk confirmed that he lives in "a $50k house in south Texas".

Contrary to widespread speculation, Elon Musk does not live in a pre-fabricated tiny home by Boxabl. The Tesla CEO took to Twitter to clear the air around his housing situation, saying that he has been living in a $50,000 home in south Texas for the last two years. "Not Boxabl," he clarified, adding that he still thought the company, which manufactures foldable homes, had a "cool product".

Elon Musk had earlier revealed that he lived in a $50,000 home in Boca Chica, Texas, where the SpaceX headquarters are located. In his tweet from June, Mr Musk said he rented the house from SpaceX and owned no other houses barring one in the Bay Area.

At the time, several media houses reported that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO had moved into a pre-fabricated tiny house by Boxabl, a company which manufactures boxed houses that can be shipped anywhere in the world, unfolded and set up. Boxabl itself said in an October blog post that "Elon Musk's tiny house is a Boxabl casita".

On Saturday, Mr Musk put rumours to rest by confirming that he did not live in a Boxabl. "I've actually been living in a $50k house in south Texas for past 2 years, not Boxabl (cool product tho)," he wrote, adding: "Feels more homey to live in a small house."

I've actually been living in a ~$50k house in south Texas for past 2 years, not Boxabl (cool product tho).



Feels more homey to live in a small house. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2021

Boxabl responded to his tweet with a folded-hands and smiley face emoji to show their thanks.

Elon Musk's housing situation has been the subject of much speculation on social media. After moving from California to Texas himself, he announced in October that his company Tesla would also move its headquarters out of Palo Alto, California, to Austin, Texas. According to MarketWatch, he then also listed his last Silicon Valley home for sale.