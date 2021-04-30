No Chicken Nuggets In Stock, Armed Robber At McDonald's Settles For McMuffin

Rudi Batten robbed a McDonald's outlet in southwest England. (Representative Image)

A robber at a McDonald's outlet in southwest England got so hungry during his audacious attempt to rob the restaurant that he pointed a gun at the manager and demanded that he be served their famous chicken nuggets. The manager of the fast-food franchise, however, could not do so as the dish was on the lunch menu and therefore, it was too early for it to be offered. The robber had to settle for a double sausage McMuffin and some cash instead. A video of the incident made its way to social media platforms and has caught the attention of the Internet.

The video shows Rudi Batten, 22, coming into the store with a fake gun and forcing the manager to give him access to the safe. The manager then leads him to the safe with Batten pointing a gun to his head. He draws out a plastic bag full of coins, a red tin box containing currency notes and some cash. On his way out, Batten reportedly demanded that the manager give him some chicken nuggets. Unfortunately for him, it was 7 am and McDonald's didn't serve chicken nuggets during breakfast time, several media reports said.

On Twitter, people expressed their surprise and bewilderment at the news.

One comment read, "Man, the pain of being denied the nuggies is real."

Man, the pain of being denied the nuggies is real…

A user, Carolyn Angiollo, felt that there should have been more to the incident. "We're gonna need a #ChickenNuggetCrimes part 2!!" she wrote.

Another said, "Even a gun won't get you lunch before 10:30."

Even a gun won't get you lunch before 10:30.

One Twitter user, named Matt Marsden, pointed out the uncanny similarities of the incident to a scene in Michael Douglas' 1993 movie "Falling Down".

Anyone remember "Falling Down" with Michael Douglas?

The movie scene depicted Douglas entering a cafe around 11:30 and asking for breakfast. He is told that the time for breakfast is over and he "has to order something from the lunch menu". To which, Douglas tells the front-desk staffer, "Rick, have you ever heard the expression: the customer is always right?" And then he pulls out a gun. Watch what happens next here:

Meanwhile, the McDonald's robber was jailed for six years by a local court after he was identified with the help of CCTV cameras. He handed himself over to the police later that day. Batten reportedly stole more than $600 from the store. He told the court during the trial that he stole to pay an old debt.

