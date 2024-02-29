'Nicest Divorce': Woman Shares Story Of Her Friends Parting Ways Amicably

The post has received over 1 million views and an array of heartwarming reactions from netizens.

In many cases, divorces escalate into contentious situations fueled by emotional turmoil, financial disagreements, and custody disputes. As resentment emerges, the process can become fraught with prolonged legal conflicts. Regrettably, amicable separations between couples are exceptionally rare, as hurt feelings and personal grievances tend to overshadow the possibility of a respectful separation.

However, a woman shared a story of the "nicest divorce" she had witnessed. Shruti Chaturvedi on X revealed that two of her friends who were married for 26 years are getting a divorce. In a lengthy post, Ms Chaturvedi shared that the wife had left her job to take care of the house while she was married and now, the husband is making sure she is financially secure even after they part ways.

Ms Chaturvedi wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "2 friends are getting divorced after 26 years of marriage and my god this is the NICEST divorce I've seen! Woman had left her job to take care of the house. Now the husband is buying her a house, doing it for her taste because he knows it better than her, building her multiple FDs, bonds, so she has regular income every month, parked gold for her future security, bought a land on her name, got a very high value medical insurance and there is zero ugliness through this whole process! He is doing everything to ensure she is going to be financially safe without him. None of them would stand hearing one bad thing about the other, let alone bad mouth about each other. Love may end but respect shouldn't. Really a case study!"

In a subsequent post, she wrote, "Divorce so gracefully that people either wonder why & come up with their theories or call it a story. It's v telling of ourselves that the first thing we try to look for in everything is negative."

See the post here:

The post left the internet curious about why the couple was separating, Ms Chaturvedi replied, "General disconnect and unhappiness. There is nothing more to it than this."

A user wrote, "An insightful case study in how to divorce gracefully and respectfully - showing consideration for your partners - and maintaining an amicable lifelong friendship. Thank you for sharing."

"so good. Your conduct when you are not together is very important. Especially in an era when we have a lot of photos and videos together and people do not misuse them after a breakup, separation or divorce," another user wrote.

The third user asked, "So gracefully done, sometimes folk just move apart, as one age, that's it. Period. Why unnecessary khoj on reasons ?"

"Thanks for sharing. Yes, divorce can be graceful. It is not always about why but also about how. It is also imp to respect the decision & execute it emphatically. Being divorced or giving divorce does not make anyone less human. You don't know their story so don't judge them," the fourth user wrote.