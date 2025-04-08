"Physically Checked By Male Officer": Entrepreneur Shares US Airport Ordeal

Entrepreneur Shruti Chaturvedi has claimed she was detained for eight hours at a US airport by the police and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), due to which she missed her flight. Sharing her ordeal in an X post, she also alleged that a male officer physically checked her under camera surveillance.

The reason for the search, she said, was a power bank in her handbag that the security personnel at Anchorage airport in Alaska deemed to be "suspicious". She claimed she was also not allowed to use the restroom during these eight hours.

Imagine being detained by Police and FBI for 8 hours, being questioned the most ridiculous things, physically checked by a male officer on camera, stripped off warm wear, mobile phone, wallet, kept in chilled room, not allowed to use a restroom, or make a single phone call, made… — Shruti Chaturvedi 🇮🇳 (@adhicutting) April 8, 2025

"Imagine being detained by Police and FBI for 8 hours, being questioned the most ridiculous things, physically checked by a male officer on camera, stripped off warm wear, mobile phone, wallet, kept in chilled room, not allowed to use a restroom, or make a single phone call, made to miss your flight - all because the airport security found your powerbank in handbag "suspicious"," said Ms Chaturvedi, who runs the Chaipani public relations firm.

"I don't have to imagine, already past the worst 7 hours. And we all know why," she added, tagging India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and the Ministry of External Affairs in her post.

Ms Chaturvedi had earlier posted about her Alaska trip on social media and shared several pictures over the past few days.

Sharing photos of the northern lights on March 30, she wrote on March 30, "Flew to Alaska, drove through the Dalton Highway, crossed the Arctic Circle, and watched the Northern Lights from room balcony on the night I was not prepared to see one."