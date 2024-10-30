New Taxi Scam In Bengaluru? X User Says Drivers Are Making People Pay Extra Fare

Several users in the comments shared similar experiences.

Are cab drivers in Bengaluru scamming women passengers? At least that's what an internet user said describing two instances where his friend was made to pay the extra fare by auto-rickshaw drivers while they were in a hurry. As per X user Shivam Sourav Jha, cab drivers would stop at the petrol pump and demand the customers to pay for the fuel.

Narrating the incident on X, Mr Jha wrote, "So folks here is a new scam going in Bengaluru by our beloved cab drivers when going to airport(with girls specially). 1. They stop vehicle midway citing no fuel and ask you to pay at petrol pump saying 1100 is shown I would need only 1000."

In a follow-up tweet, Mr Jha wrote, "2 if you refuse to pay they would say I wont move, its midway your flight will be missed so you pay. 3. They take the shortcut from inner road from that point avoiding toll."

He further wrote, "4 since no toll passed your effective would be 800, but you paid 1000 already. Where is 200? No he wont pay it back."

Mr Jha mentioned that the incident took place on October 28 and this was the second time his friend had to pay extra fare. He also tagged Rapido, Uber and Namma Yatri in his tweets. The woman faced the incident with a Rapido driver.

The post soon caught the attention of internet users and several users in the comments shared similar experiences.

A user wrote, "This has happened to me as well."

Another user commented, "Better use metro or bus service for airport. Cabs are always shady."

"I booked uber go and driver asked me to pay Rs 200 over and above the fare for AC. He said for AC, book premier. Had to book Premier on the way back. Cab and auto scams are too annoying," the third user shared.

"Rapido as an aggregator too plays stupid games. Once it showed 1000 to me. Driver asked how much did it show, and said u need to pay that much only. I didn't understand it then. When we reached airport it showed 800 something. He started abusing when I said it showed 800," the fourth user commented.

Other users in the comments shared that people must use public transport while going to the Bengaluru airport.

"When Bangalore has the best Airport bus service... Why to go on cab, unless it is urgent refuse to go on cab. Bus max Rs 300 and it's very safe," a user wrote.

"Pls book from @makemytrip ... very reliable... no need to talk to driver. I have been using this since last 4/5 trips of mine in Blore. Rate may be tad bit more but always been a no hassle for me," another user commented.