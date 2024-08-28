New Rules From September 1: 5 Key Financial Deadlines That Will Impact You

Check out these essential changes that will take place from September 1

New Rules From September 1: As September approaches, several significant changes in personal finance are on the horizon. From adjustments in LPG cylinder prices and new credit card regulations to updates regarding Aadhaar cards, staying informed about these changes is essential for effective budget management.

Aadhaar Free Update: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended the free Aadhaar document update period by three months, from June 14 to September 14, 2024. The UIDAI website states, "Please update Aadhaar for continuous accuracy of demographic information. To update it, upload your proof of identity and address documents." LPG Cylinder Price Adjustments: September might bring changes in LPG cylinder prices. While domestic users could see price adjustments, businesses that use commercial cylinders must stay alert to these fluctuations. ATF and CNG-PNG Rates: From September 1, revisions in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and CNG-PNG rates are expected. These changes may affect transportation costs and potentially influence the prices of goods and services. Crackdown on Fraudulent Calls: New measures to combat fraudulent calls and messages will be implemented starting September 1. According to TRAI's guidelines, telemarketing will shift to a blockchain-based system by September 30 to enhance security and reduce spam. New Credit Card Rules: September will introduce new credit card regulations, including a cap on reward points for utility transactions by HDFC Bank and changes in payment schedules by IDFC First Bank. These updates will affect how cardholders earn and use rewards.



