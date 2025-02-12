New Mother's Goodie Bags And Note For Fellow Flight Passengers Win Hearts

A woman, who was on board a flight with her newborn, handed out goodie bags and a note to fellow passengers seated in the vicinity. The note, written on behalf of the little one, mentioned it was their first flight, and the gesture has won a million hearts.

One of the passengers, Elliott Norris, shared a video on Instagram with the caption, "I'll help take care of the baby!"

He revealed that he was one of the passengers who received a goodie bag and a note that read, "It's my first flight. I made a deal to be on my best behaviour- but I can't make any guarantees! I might cry if I get scared or if my ears start to hurt. Here are some treats to make your flight enjoyable! Thank you for being patient with us. Have a great flight!"

Mr Norris said the mother sitting in front of him with her newborn took time to prepare and distribute the goodie bags, despite already having her hands full. It was filled with treats, including a packet of Starburst and a chocolate Twix.



Soon, the video went viral, with many in awe of the woman's kind gesture and expressing their appreciation online.

A person wrote, "That is beautiful and touching. I would do anything for that mother and child."

Another commented, "Omg that is so nice- I've never seen anyone do that before."

"Aww this is so awesome! I didn't think to do this with my newborn but I was very fortunate I was able to nurse on take-off and landing to help with ears popping so she never made a peep. Bless this mom for being so courteous to others," read another comment.

"I'm a flight attendant, and I see this all the time on flights. It makes me love those passengers so much more," remarked another person.

This was not the first time a passenger made his fellow fliers aware of their infant on board. Earlier, on a flight to Europe, two fathers travelling with their 18-day-old daughter distributed goodie bags to co-passengers.

Niall Horan, a former member of One Direction, was one of the co-passengers to receive the goodie bag, which had ear plugs, anti-bacterial wipes, and tons of candy.

He also tweeted a picture of the note he received from the dads. "I would like to apologise in advance if - I for any reason lose my cool, my temper, my ears hurt or my tummy gets fussy. I think my dads are more nervous than I am, so they made you this goodie bag," it said.

The singer said the infant, Marit, was "quiet as a mouse" on the 10-hour flight.