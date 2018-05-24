Dads Of Newborn Hand Out Goodie Bags To Co-Passengers On 10-Hour Flight

One of the goodie bags landed on the lap of former One Direction band-member Niall Horan, who happened to be one of the co-passengers.
The singer tweeted a picture of the note that came with the goodie bag he received from the dads.
Comments"I would like to apologize in advance if - I for any reason loose my cool, my temper, my ears hurt or my tummy gets fussy. I think my dads are more nervous than I am, so they made you this goodiebag," said the note.
Had the coolest little goodie bag on the plane with this letter enclosed . Marit was quiet as a mouse for 10 hours . Goodluck to both dads pic.twitter.com/Efd0eJEVVj- Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 22, 2018
Niall confirmed that the infant, named Marit, was "quiet as a mouse" during the 10-hour-long flight and wished good luck to the new dads. And though he did not post a pic of the goodie bag accompanying the note, a Twitter account that appears to belong to one of the fathers tweeted a picture of it:
May 23, 2018
The goodie bag appears to have ear plugs, anti-bacterial wipes and lots of candy.
The considerate gesture on part of Marit's dads has won the Internet over. Niall's tweet has been retweeted over 50,000 times and collected almost 3 lakh 'likes'.
A beautiful thought- Ronan Keating (@ronanofficial) May 22, 2018
Aww, Marit is absolutely gorgeous I hope you all had a stress free flight in the end? The goodie bags were a genius idea! X- Older Styles Fans (@OlderStylesFans) May 23, 2018
Awhhh such a sweet and thoughtful note.- Alisa Adams (@artvel19301) May 23, 2018
What do you think of their gesture? Let us know using the comments section below.
