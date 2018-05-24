Dads Of Newborn Hand Out Goodie Bags To Co-Passengers On 10-Hour Flight

Niall Horan tweeted about it

Offbeat | | Updated: May 24, 2018 11:56 IST
The sweet note by Marit's dads has won the Internet.

Flying with young children is never an easy task - they're prone to get uncomfortable and bored, and people around them are prone to get annoyed. And while we have seen plenty of examples of strangers stepping up to help out harried parents with cranky kids, in this case, a pair of thoughtful dads did something in return to make their co-passengers' journey easier. Two dads flying with their 18-day-old daughter handed out goodies bags to co-passengers in the vicinity on a flight to Europe.

One of the goodie bags landed on the lap of former One Direction band-member Niall Horan, who happened to be one of the co-passengers.

The singer tweeted a picture of the note that came with the goodie bag he received from the dads.

"I would like to apologize in advance if - I for any reason loose my cool, my temper, my ears hurt or my tummy gets fussy. I think my dads are more nervous than I am, so they made you this goodiebag," said the note.
 
Niall confirmed that the infant, named Marit, was "quiet as a mouse" during the 10-hour-long flight and wished good luck to the new dads. And though he did not post a pic of the goodie bag accompanying the note, a Twitter account that appears to belong to one of the fathers tweeted a picture of it:
 
The goodie bag appears to have ear plugs, anti-bacterial wipes and lots of candy.

The considerate gesture on part of Marit's dads has won the Internet over. Niall's tweet has been retweeted over 50,000 times and collected almost 3 lakh 'likes'.
 
