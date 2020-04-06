Netizens Parody 'Nature Is Healing' Posts With The Funniest Pics

In the midst of coronavirus pandemic, people are parodying posts about nature healing.

Since coronavirus lockdowns began to be imposed across the world to limit human interaction and contain the spread of the highly infectious disease, many reports of lower pollution levels and increased wildlife sightings in urban areas have emerged. While many of these reports are true, others - like news about dolphins returning to the canals of Venice - have been debunked as fake. In fact, CNN reports that contrary to popular belief, the water quality in Venice has not improved - the canals just look cleaner because with no boats, sediments stay at the bottom.

Now, netizens are countering fake news amid the coronavirus pandemic by parodying the viral posts. These posts, often shared with the taglines "Nature is healing" or "We are the virus", make use of creatively edited pics and stills from movies to give social media users something to laugh about in these difficult times.

Take a look at how Twitter is satirizing fake news with this new meme:

Wildlife finally returning to Thames. Nature is healing???? pic.twitter.com/d6uBxSaIAx — ruby???? (@roobeekeane) March 29, 2020

with everyone on lockdown, the dinosaurs are finally returning to the streets of Lisbon. nature is healing, we are the virus. pic.twitter.com/eJ3zNxfx77 — Insónias em Carvão (@insoniascarvao) March 29, 2020

Incredible. This was Ada, Ohio today. For the first time since 1871 the natural wildlife is returning.



Nature is healing. We are the virus❤️ pic.twitter.com/bxw551Kho0 — Barstool Northern (@_Barstool_ONU) April 5, 2020

Wildlife is finally returning to Britain's streets. Nature is healing ????✌️ pic.twitter.com/p4xYmf1oPx — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 4, 2020

Wildlife spotted returning in #newyorklockdown. Nature is healing. pic.twitter.com/G2zw1x3HMp — Oli Mould (@olimould) March 31, 2020

Meanwhile, as photos of Himachal Pradesh's Dhauladhar range visible from Punjab went viral on social media over the weekend, they gave rise to another hilarious trend. People began to post about all sorts of things they could 'see' from their homes thanks to lower air pollution levels. Check out the funniest tweets:

Burj Khalifa visible from Rajauri Garden.Delhi Pollution is all time low.Nature is healing. pic.twitter.com/rRg2oNi9P4 — Corona ????‍♂️ (@Coronology) April 5, 2020

Because of no pollution i can see the gate way of india from delhi. Superb view . #natureishealingpic.twitter.com/GiT9l1f35b — Neeraj Rai (RAAJ) (@NeerajRai55) April 5, 2020

Due to less pollution, I can see the entire solar system #lockdowneffectpic.twitter.com/YdGnkCmEvp — Saad Anwar Chaudhary (@caad_chaudhary) April 6, 2020

Because of no pollution, I can see Burj Khalifa from Noida today. Nature is healing. pic.twitter.com/YeQ1oc8tLx — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) April 5, 2020

Which of these tweets made you laugh out loud? Let us know using the comments section.

