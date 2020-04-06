Netizens Parody "Nature Is Healing" Posts With The Funniest Pics

Netizens are using creatively Photoshopped pics to create memes.

Netizens Parody 'Nature Is Healing' Posts With The Funniest Pics

In the midst of coronavirus pandemic, people are parodying posts about nature healing.

Since coronavirus lockdowns began to be imposed across the world to limit human interaction and contain the spread of the highly infectious disease, many reports of lower pollution levels and increased wildlife sightings in urban areas have emerged. While many of these reports are true, others - like news about dolphins returning to the canals of Venice - have been debunked as fake. In fact, CNN reports that contrary to popular belief, the water quality in Venice has not improved - the canals just look cleaner because with no boats, sediments stay at the bottom. 

Now, netizens are countering fake news amid the coronavirus pandemic by parodying the viral posts. These posts, often shared with the taglines "Nature is healing" or "We are the virus", make use of creatively edited pics and stills from movies to give social media users something to laugh about in these difficult times. 

Take a look at how Twitter is satirizing fake news with this new meme:

Meanwhile, as photos of Himachal Pradesh's Dhauladhar range visible from Punjab went viral on social media over the weekend, they gave rise to another hilarious trend. People began to post about all sorts of things they could 'see' from their homes thanks to lower air pollution levels. Check out the funniest tweets:

Which of these tweets made you laugh out loud? Let us know using the comments section.
 

Click for more trending news


Comments
Covid-19Coronavirus MemeTwitter

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/Coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com