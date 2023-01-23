Netflix Asks Users To Name Character They Would Swap Lives With, People Respond

Several people said that they would want to trade lives with Joey from "Friends."

How many times have you wondered about swapping places with a fictional character? Most of us would like to try it once just to see how a different life would feel like. It would simply help one to literally see through someone else's eyes, giving them a new perspective. Online streaming giant Netflix recently took to Twitter to ask users who would be the character they would like to swap lives with. And the answers to the post are hilarious.

"If you had a chance to, which character would you swap lives with?" they wrote in the tweet.

If you had a chance to, which character would you swap lives with? — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 22, 2023

Since being shared, the tweet garnered a lot of attention from social media users.

A user stated "Harvey Specter :)" The character plays the protagonist in the famous show "Suits" and is a respected lawyer, self-proclaims himself as the "best closer in New York." He is extremely driven and lives a life of luxury. However, some also call him egoistic and a narcissist.

One user said that she wished to swap lives with the character of Emily from the popular show 'Emily In Paris'. Emily Cooper is an outgoing, caring, and detail-oriented person. She loves to be around people and enjoys helping others.

A third user added, "Nobita."

"Monica Geller," said another person.

"Devi!!! because I am very unlucky when it comes to love or relationship..just like her. Lol," added another person. Devi Vishwakumar is a character played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in the Netflix show "Never Have I Ever"

Several people said that they would want to trade lives with Joey from "Friends."

Spider Man, Iron Man and Harry Potter were also popular responses. A section of people also stated that they would love to live the life of the Professor from "Money Heist" and Otis from "Sex Education."

However, a section of people also said that they do not wish to swap lives with anyone.





