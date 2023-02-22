Need Some Mid-Week Motivation? Anand Mahindra's New Post Serves Just That

The video has amassed 2.5 million impressions and over 3 lakh views.

Already looking forward to the weekend? Well, Mahindra Group's chairman Anand Mahindra's new post can help with a good dose of mid-week motivation. Mr Mahindra, who is known for his quirky and informative tweets recently shared a video for anyone who thinks they're falling behind.

Mr Mahindra shared a 12-second video of a race, he also shared his words of wisdom with his 10.3 million Twitter followers. In the caption, he wrote, "Love this. It's common, mid-week, to feel that you're falling behind. But there's always a chance to make a flying leap into first place!"

The viral video features a boy who won the race in the most unconventional way. The video shows a race track's finishing line and athletes racing for the top spot when a boy who was falling behind, leapt onto the finish line ahead of his opponent.

The video was also slowed down to show the final result. The viral video was originally shared by "Great videos".

Watch the video here:

Love this. It's common, mid-week, to feel that you're falling behind. But there's always a chance to make a flying leap into first place! pic.twitter.com/vIpJmhzoUs — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 22, 2023

The video has amassed 2.5 million impressions and over 3 lakh views. A user wrote, "The beauty of life is that we always have the chance to turn things around and make a comeback. Remember, every setback is an opportunity for growth and learning. So let's stay positive, keep pushing ourselves, and aim for the top!"

Another user commented, "I am sure this man was disqualified... you cannot dive to the finish line in a running competition ..."

The third user wrote, "An example of 3 things: 1. Where there is will there is way. 2 Like Arjun he had only 1 aim/ goal which is necessary for success.( Swami Vivekanand ji had said) 3. He turned race into fusion of Race and Long Jump."

"Hardwork vs Smartwork," the fourth user expressed.

