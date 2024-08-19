Nearly 700 Rakhis Per Minute, Gift Worth Rs 11,000: Blinkit, Swiggy Create Records On Raksha Bandhan 2024

These announcements highlight the increasing trend of consumers relying on quick commerce platforms

Quick commerce platforms such as Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart recently reported impressive sales figures and milestones as they celebrated Raksha Bandhan. This occasion marks the start of India's grand festive season, which culminates with Diwali later in the year. All two companies have recorded higher sales compared to their 2023 performance.

BlinkIt's CEO, Albinder Dhindsa announced on X, "We'll cross all time high orders in a day on blinkit in a couple of minutes. We also hit highest ever OPM (Orders per minute), GMV, chocolate sales and most other metrics today! And at its peak - we hit 693 RPM (Rakhis per minute). Thank you to all our customers (especially the ones who placed their first blinkit order today) for trusting our service. Happy Raksha Bandhan to all."

Mr Dhindsa also announced that it would switch to International mode for Raksha Bandhan, with the company allowing orders from 6 countries, including the USA, Canada, Netherlands, Germany, France and Japan.

Blinkit, formerly known as Grofers, was acquired by Deepinder Goyal-led Zomato in an all-stock USD 570 million deal in 2022.

Swiggy Instamart also experienced an exceptional surge in sales. Co-founder Phani Kishan shared on X, "Raksha Bandhan celebrations are in full swing-clocking higher orders per minute (OPM) than our peak yesterday, which was already a historical high." He added, "We expect to sell as many rakhis today as we have sold all year, and that's already 5x more than last year!" The previous day, he had enthusiastically posted, "We've sold 5x the number of rakhis this year on @SwiggyInstamart compared to all of last year, and Raksha Bandhan is still tomorrow!"

