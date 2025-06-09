Nearly 200-Year-Old Condom With Erotic Painting Goes On Display At Dutch Museum

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. An almost 200-year-old condom is now on display at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam. The condom, made of a sheep's appendix, features an erotic print of a nun and clergymen. It is the first contraceptive artefact added to the museum's art collection, highlighting sexuality.

An almost 200-year-old, mint-condition condom has been put up for display at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Believed to be made of a sheep's appendix and featuring an erotic print, showing a nun and three clergymen, the "luxury souvenier" is the first-ever contraceptive sheath to be added to the museum's art collection.

"The inscription Voila mon choix, meaning 'There, that's my choice', makes the print a parody of both celibacy and the Judgement of Paris from Greek mythology," the museum highlighted.

Since the artefact was put on display, the museum has been packed with people, both young and old. Rijksmuseum curator Joyce Zelen said the "response has been amazing", adding that she and her colleague had a hearty laugh when they first spotted the condom at an auction.

“We looked at it with UV light and suspect it was never actually used. It's also unclear whether the nun in the etching is pointing at the bald man, the thin man, or the one who looks slightly overweight.” Ms Zelen clarified.

“That way, any type of man could feel spoken to," she added.

Also Read | Apple Debunks AI Reasoning Hype: Models Memorise, Don't Think, Study Reveals

Condoms in olden age

The condom, which dates back to 1830, is part of an exhibition on 19th-century prostitution and sexuality. Prints, drawings and photographs also form part of the display.

Prior to the invention of vulcanised rubber in 1839, primitive condoms were made using linen, animal membranes or even turtle shells. However, they did little to protect from sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) or to prevent pregnancy.

"In the 1830s, when this condom was made, the use of condoms was still frowned upon, especially by the church,” said Ms Zelen.

“They were mostly sold under the counter at brothels or barber shops, though there are some reports of luxury shops offering bespoke tailoring.”

The Dutch museum stated it was "open to loan" the artefact out to other institutions, but noted that the condom was very delicate. It will be on display until the end of November.