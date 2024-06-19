National Reading Day 2024: Date, History And Significance Of This Day

National Reading Day honours P.N. Panicker

India celebrates National Reading Day on June 19th in honour of Puthuvayil Narayana Panicker, a champion for literacy and libraries. Nicknamed the "Father of India's Library Movement," Panicker believed that education and books were the keys to progress.

His dedication led to the founding of Kerala's first public library in 1945 and inspired a statewide library movement. To recognize his contributions, June 19th was declared National Reading Day in 1996. On this day, Indians are encouraged to pick up a book and participate in reading activities.

History Of National Reading Day

P.N. Panicker spearheaded the growth of Kerala's literary scene and the renowned Travancore Palace Library through the Kerala Granthshala Sangham (KGS). Originally named the Travancore Literary Association, the KGS started with a network of 47 local libraries. Under Panicker's leadership, it focused on bringing education directly to communities.

Following the formation of Kerala state in 1956, the KGS expanded dramatically, adding over 1,600 libraries to its network. Panicker's vision and leadership propelled the KGS to international recognition, culminating in their prestigious UNESCO Krupsakaya Award in 1975.

Significance Of National Reading Day

National Reading Day honours P.N. Panicker, who ignited a love of reading in India. Nicknamed the "Father of Reading," Panicker died on June 19th, 1995.

Kerala goes above and beyond National Reading Day. They celebrate a dedicated "Reading Week" called Vayana Varam, starting each year on June 19th. Panicker's influence extended to the Kerala Association for Non-Formal Education and Development (KANFED). KANFED played a vital role in reducing illiteracy and promoting education, especially in rural areas.

Panicker's efforts helped make Kerala a leader in literacy. National surveys show the state's high literacy rates, a testament to the lasting impact of his movement. National Reading Day serves as a reminder of the joy and knowledge found within books, a message Panicker championed throughout his life.