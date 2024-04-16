'Nataraj Was The Android': Post On Pencils Makes Internet Nostalgic

In today's fast-paced digital world, when we see something from our past, it makes us nostalgic. And the humble pencil is one such candidate. It's more than just a writing tool - it's a portal to a world where childhood memories and creative moments intertwine. Remember the thrill of sharpening a brand new pencil, the scent of fresh wood mingling with graphite? Each stroke on the page was a journey of discovery, a canvas for imagination to flourish. Pencils carried us through school assignments, doodles in the margins and secret notes passed between friends.

The tactile experience of holding a pencil, the weight of it in our hand, connects us to a simpler time when creativity flowed freely without the distractions of screens and notifications. So, when a user shared a post on X comparing pencils with some of the best-selling mobile phones today, it became an instant hit.

"Apsara was the Apple and Nataraj was the Android in school times," read the post, which has amassed more than 5.5 lakh views in less than 24 hours. The user has also posted a combination photo of the two leading brands of pencils from decades ago. And comments started flowing in.

Apsara was the apple and natraj was the android in school times pic.twitter.com/Ao6Y51Zjc5 — Ccoach Rajan (@sibalsahab) April 15, 2024

"I was using Micromax," one user responded, posting a photo of Camlin brand of pencils. "Ever heard of Faber Castell? That was the real Apple of pencils back then," said another.

Some users also shared images of Pop A Point and those with refillable leads - considered top-tier.

There was joy in finding a forgotten pencil tucked away in a drawer, its eraser worn down from years of use? Each scratch and smudge on its surface used to tell a story, a testament to the countless ideas it helped bring to life.

Pencils remind us of our childhood, when they helped sketch out our hopes and fears.