Natalie Portman To Scarlett Johansson, AI Pics Show Hollywood Actresses On 'Spiritual Journey' In India

Images generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI) have been making waves on the internet and artists are using several AI tools to come up with fascinating results. Many artists are employing this technology to produce unique and unimaginable results, that instantly capture the internet's attention. Now, an artist used an artificial intelligence program to reimagine famous Hollywood celebrities on a "spiritual journey through India".

Shared on Instagram, user wild.trance posted a series of AI-generated images of Hollywood actresses, including Scarlett Johansson, Emilia Clarke, Natalie Portman, Zendaya, Salma Hayek, Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Angelina Jolie and Emma Watson.

"In a captivating scenario, imagine a Hollywood female actress, known for her glamorous appearances on the silver screen, deciding to embark on a spiritual journey in India. She embraces the path of an Indian monk and finds herself walking the ancient streets of Varanasi, a city renowned for its profound spirituality and religious significance," read the caption of the post.

The AI pictures show the actresses in saffron sarees, wearing bindis, bangles, earrings and rudraksha beads around their necks.

The Instagram user shared the images a few days back and since then it has accumulated nearly 5,000 likes. In the comment section, internet users were just amazed the see the results.

"Superb. Loved this series," wrote one user. "Black widow kitni mast lag rahi hai bahi (Black Widow looks too good)," said another.

"Once again...marvellous...so beautifully done work," commented another. "Keep going whoever you are. Fantastic work," said fourth.

In the caption of the post, the artist revealed that he used AI app Midjourney to generate the pictures.

Meanwhile, speaking of artificial intelligence, recently, an AI picture of Elon Musk as a baby had gone viral on social media. The image was shared by a user who goes by the name Not Jerome Powel on Twitter. In the image, Mr Musk is seen wearing a white shirt with brown gallace pants.