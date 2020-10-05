Nagpur Police's Banking Safety Message Uses ROFL Varun Chakravarthy Meme

Nagpur Police uses a Varun Chakravarthy meme to talk about OTP fraud.

Nagpur Police's long-running campaign on banking safety and security has utilized several topical memes and jokes. Back in June, the police department had used a still from Gulabo Sitabo shortly after the film's release to urge people not to share their OTP with others. Now, their IPL meme explains, with one hilarious picture, the pitfalls of sharing your OTP with anyone else.

An OTP or a One Time Password is randomly generated and sent to a user's phone via SMS. This password can be used once to complete a transaction. Considered to be more secure than static or user-generated passwords, OTPs are used to authenticate bank transactions, which means that they must not be shared with strangers.

Nagpur Police used a picture of Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Varun Chakravarthy to spread awareness on OTP fraud. The picture shows Varun Chakravarthy looking anxious - his eyes wide and hands clutching his hair. According to the police department, his worried expression is similar to the one that a person would wear after sharing " an OTP with a so called 'Bank Employee speaking from the Head Office'".

When you have shared an OTP with a so called "Bank Employee speaking from the Head Office" : pic.twitter.com/28NKdoCrG1 — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) October 4, 2020

Nagpur Police used the Varun Chakravarthy meme to warn netizens against sharing confidential information such as OTP or CVV numbers with anyone. "No matter who calls you, never give away your confidential information such as OTP, CVV etc," they wrote.

Their message on cyber security, delivered with a humorous twist, has won much praise on the microblogging platform.

"Want to learn how to do cool awareness campaigns? Follow #NagpurPolice on Twitter," wrote one person in the comments section. "Innovative and appealing message conveying ideas. Wow hats off to Nagpur Police," another remarked.

