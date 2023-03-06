Nagaland's Temjen Imna Along Shares Video Of Cyclist With A Thought-Provoking Message

The video implies how bicycles can help reduce urban traffic

Temjen Imna Along, a politician from Nagaland, is known for his amazing sense of humour and fun captions on social media. He constantly keeps his fans and followers updated with important life advice, his personal life and the beauty of his state. This time, Mr Along shared a thought-provoking video which emphasises adopting a minimalistic and environment-friendly lifestyle. The video features a man who is seen riding a cycle on the streets and has a cardboard hanging from his backpack. The message on the board reads: "Do you need a car/SUV during peak hours only to transport one person?"

Mr Along shared the video with a caption that reads, ''Maano ya na maano, banda sahi hai. (Agree or not, the man is right).''

Watch the video here:

In India, it is common to see people stuck for hours in rush hour traffic, each one of them riding their own individual car, taking up a lot of space. However, this video implies how bicycles can help reduce urban traffic and decrease congestion on the roads as they take up little space compared to cars.

Internet users loved the thought behind the video and agreed with the cyclist's message. One user wrote, ''If the car is a symbol of Class, Status, Success, Achievement and Luxury. (in the Indian social context for the current economical stage) Then Bicycles (should be) a symbol of Responsible and Nature loving Citizens. Governments should work on this them.''

Another commented, ''This is very good and all local municipal bodies should encourage this by doing good street planning. We need to have dedicated cycle tracks and pedestrian walkways across cities. Today driving cycle in traffic is very risky and hence many are avoiding it.''

A third added, ''this is only possible if driving sense comes good in India and bigger vehicle drivers start respecting smaller vehicle drivers.. plus utmost patience with respect and no honking for cycle riders and pedestrians.'' Yet another said, ''Cycling is good, but are we making roads safe for cyclists? There aren't any safe roads for cyclists in any of the cities. We just can't promote cycling without even creating the required infrastructure around it.''

Mr Along, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president in Nagaland, recently emerged victorious from his constituency, Alongtaki by defeating Janata Dal (United) candidate J Lanu Longchar. He was the also Minister of Higher and Technical Education in Nagaland government, which will be formed again after the elections.

