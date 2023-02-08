Nagaland Minister's Witty Post About Keeping Streets Clean Amuses Twitter

The minister shared an important advice on cleanliness that people should follow

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along has displayed his witty sense of humour on several occasions through amusing social media posts. This time, the minister shared a picture on his official Twitter handle along with important advice on cleanliness that people should follow.

"Photo ke bahane hi sahi, saaf kiya karo. Jitna photos kheechoge, utna hi gandagi saaf hogi. Keep clicking, keep cleaning (At least for the sake of pictures, clean more. The more photos you take, the more dirt will be cleaned)," the minister wrote in a tweet on February 8.

See the picture here:

Photo के बहाने ही सही साफ़ किया करो 😜

जितनी Photos खिचोगे, उतनी ही गंदगी साफ़ होगी।



Keep Clicking 📸

Keep Cleaning 🧹 pic.twitter.com/nZWGzIenXt — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) February 8, 2023

In the picture, Mr Along can be seen sweeping a street with a long broom, accompanied by other volunteers.

The tweet has gone viral with 20,000 likes, more than 2,000 retweets and several remarks. Users lauded the minister's amusing tweet and shared their thoughts in the comments section. One user wrote, ''Sir indeed got an awesome sense of humour.''

A second commented, ''This man has its own fanbase..wht a caption.'' A third added, ''New slogan..Keep Clicking & Keep Cleaning..Wah !!'', while a fourth praised him saying, '' Best in business, such breath of fresh air in politics you are @AlongImna ji.'' Yet another added, ''Another user commented, "You have a great sense of humour and positivity sir. Just love it."

A few days back, Mr Along grabbed public attention after tweeting a "laughing" picture of himself shaking hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting in New Delhi.

अगर गुरु का हो साथ तो फिकर की क्या बात !



It is always a blessing to gain wisdom from our flag bearers.



Any guess why we are laughing? pic.twitter.com/QKZhnjtUsh — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) February 1, 2023

"If Guru's company is with you, then what is there to worry about! It is always a blessing to gain wisdom from our flag bearers. Any guess why we are laughing?" he said in a post while sharing his picture with the PM on his Twitter account on February 1.

Featured Video Of The Day Newborn, With Umbilical Cord Still Tied, Pulled Out From Rubble In Syria