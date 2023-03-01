Nagaland Minister Pokes Fun At G20 Flower Pots Theft Accused. See Tweet

Users lauded the minister's amusing tweet

A day after a video of two men stealing flower pots set up for a G20 event went viral, Gurugram police arrested one person in connection with the case. The accused has been identified as 50-year-old Manmohan, a resident of Gurugram. Meanwhile, the incident trended widely on the internet, with many expressing their concern. A lot of jokes and memes also flew online.

Now, Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along, known for his amazing sense of humour and fun captions on social media, also reacted to the incident in his own way.

Quote-tweeting the video, he wrote in Hindi: “Biwi ko manane gaya tha, ab Delhi Police ko mana raha hai (Was going to appease his wife, now appeasing Delhi Police)”.

See the tweet here:

Biwi को मनाने गया था !



अब Delhi Police को मना रहा हैं 🤭 https://t.co/rk2Raqf7dm — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) March 1, 2023

The tweet has gone viral with more than 10,000 likes, more than 830 retweets and several remarks. Users lauded the minister's amusing tweet and shared their thoughts in the comments section. Some also pointed out that the arrest has been made by Gurugram police, and not Delhi police.

One user wrote, ''Good one,'' while another jokingly commented, ''One who loves his wife, How can he refuse such free pots..Uncle didn't have money to buy roses, so he stole the pots, Today I came to know that to pacify the wife one has to steal flower pots too.'' A third said, ''Tenjem ji with such wisdom and wit, why he's still single? Another wrote, ''You are best sir..''

In a video of the incident, the men were seen lifting a few flower pots and keeping them inside the boot of their luxury car. After stealing a couple of flower pots, they were seen fleeing away in the vehicle. The incident took place on Monday in front of the Ambience mall on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway.

गुरुग्राम NH-48 पर सजावट के लिए रखे गए फूलों के गमलों को चोरी करने वाले आरोपी मनमोहन को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है तथा चोरी किए गमले व चोरी में प्रयोग गाड़ी बरामद की जा चुकी है। — Gurugram Police (@gurgaonpolice) March 1, 2023

After the video went viral, police officials seized a car and stolen flower pots.

Featured Video Of The Day Viral: Men In Luxury Car Steal Flower Pots Set Up For G-20 Event