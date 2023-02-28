On Camera, Gurugram Men Steal Flower Pots Set Up For G20 Summit

The flower pots were kept for beautification ahead of G20 in Gurugram

In a shocking incident, two men were caught stealing flower pots set up for a G20 event in Gurugram. The flower pots had been placed there as part of the beautification process for the upcoming G20 summit in Delhi-NCR. In the video that has now gone viral on social media, the men can be seen lifting a few flower pots and keeping them inside the boot of their luxury car. After stealing a couple of flower pot, the duo can be seen fleeing away in the vehicle.

Numerous flower pots filled with colourful flowers can also be seen in the area, alongside a poster advertising the G20 summit.

A Twitter user shared the video and wrote, ''Those flower pots were kept for beautification ahead of G20 in Gurugram But this man with an expensive vehicle steals those flower pots Idiots like him are harmful to India's progress!'

Watch the video here:

pic.twitter.com/O5XKcYBOFP — Mahesh Vikram Hegde 🇮🇳 (@mvmeet) February 28, 2023

Reacting to the viral video, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority Joint CEO, SK Chahal said that an investigation has been launched into the matter. He told ANI, "It has come to our cognizance & action will be taken against them: SK Chahal, Joint CEO, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority.''

See the post here:

(Pic 1 from viral video) pic.twitter.com/03FPra9A5x — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2023

Meanwhile, the video has angered internet users, who criticised the men for their actions. One user wrote, ''This affluent but mentally bankrupt thief should be identified and arrested.'' Another commented, ''People like them should be punished. Our government is trying hard for G20 summit. Strict action should be taken against such people.''