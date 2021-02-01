Myntra Changes Its "Offensive" Logo, Starts A Meme Fest Online

"We found that the logo was offensive in nature for women," said Rashmi Karandikar, DCP, Mumbai Cyber Crime Department.

Myntra's logo change has inspired a meme fest on Twitter.

E-commerce platform Myntra has released a redesigned logo after a complaint was filed in Mumbai deeming it offensive to women. The complaint was lodged with the Mumbai Cyber Crime police by social worker Naaz Patel in December last year, reports Hindustan Times. Ms Patel, founder of NGO Avesta Foundation, demanded that the logo of Myntra be changed or appropriate action be taken against the e-commerce platform if they failed to make the change.

"We found that the logo was offensive in nature for women. Following the complaint, we sent an email to Myntra and their officials came and met us. The officials said they will change the logo in a month's time," Rashmi Karandikar, DCP, Mumbai Cyber Crime Department, told Jagran English on Saturday. 

Myntra's new logo has been designed using the pink and orange hues of the original. 

The Avesta Foundation welcomed the change on Twitter, writing that their founder managed to do "what apparently seemed impossible" and thanking Myntra for "addressing the concerns and respecting the sentiments of millions of women." However, the NGO remained one of the few Twitter accounts that welcomed the logo change - most other users found it "unnecessary" and "preposterous."

Over the weekend, Twitter was flooded with comments and reactions from users critical of the change and the complaint that led to it.

"You honestly thought this was a worthwhile thing to spend your time and other resources on?" asked author Sandhya. 

Another Twitter user called it a "Cheap trick to get attention in the name of feminism and women empowerment."

Soon, Twitter users began to create memes around Myntra's logo change. Take a look:

Food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato also joined the meme fest

What do you think? Let us know using the comments section.

