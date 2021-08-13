My Plans vs Delta Variant: The Most Relatable Meme Of Our Time

My Fall Plans vs Delta Variant: The meme that is taking over social media.

Who among us has not had a trip, a vacation or even a simple meet-up with friends ruined by the pandemic? Since the coronavirus pandemic began last year, people have gotten used to staying indoors, social distancing and isolating themselves from friends and family. And just when the world was hoping for a return to normalcy, rising cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant of coronavirus have once again sparked fears of more lockdowns and curfews.

The UK's Oxford Vaccine Group recently warned that the Delta variant of coronavirus has rendered the prospect of herd immunity, where the majority of a country's population becomes immune to a virus, difficult. "The Delta variant will still infect people who have been vaccinated. And that does mean that anyone who's still unvaccinated at some point will meet the virus," said Professor Andrew Pollard, who led the team that was behind the Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine.

With the immediate future looking bleak, Twitter users are turning to humour to cope. Thousands of users have been sharing "My Fall plans vs Delta variant" memes to illustrate the things they had in mind for autumn and how they are likely to be ruined by the ongoing pandemic.

Actress Kerry Washington shared a meme about her character in Little Fires Everywhere.

Jameela Jamil, too, shared stills from The Good Place, in which she played the role of British socialite Tahani Al-Jamil.

My Fall Plans The Delta Variant pic.twitter.com/JJSAjwfZDR — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) August 12, 2021

Closer home, a Twitter user made good use of the meme template with a picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from Om Shanti Om, juxtaposed with a photo of villain in their love story, played by Arjun Rampal.

My plans The delta variant pic.twitter.com/kmOhCgho0s — Sai K (@AkriPasta) August 11, 2021

Take a look at some other "My Fall Plans vs Delta Variant" memes that are going viral on the microblogging platform:

My fall plans The Delta variant pic.twitter.com/FmPS4tyVPn — Carlos Aguilar (@Carlos_Film) August 12, 2021

Fall plans The Delta Variant pic.twitter.com/uMMnTAH8b9 — Alexis Morgan (@alexismorgan) August 11, 2021

My fall plans The Delta variant pic.twitter.com/kw0RzFIxU3 — chris evans (@chris_notcapn) August 11, 2021

My Fall Plans Delta variant pic.twitter.com/qALXHlP7zH — Kragar (@Kragar_LGF) August 11, 2021

My fall plans The Delta variant pic.twitter.com/pHjpOKtXur — Hew 🗽 (@ImHewAlan) August 11, 2021

This one been done yet?



My Fall Plans: The Delta Variant: pic.twitter.com/F1oeZltXRC — Glad In Gladiator (Road to 2k) (@GladInGladiator) August 13, 2021

