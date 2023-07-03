'Musk Chaat Bhandaar', 'Oscar Chai Wala': Zomato Posts AI-Generated Clips Of Famous People As Stall Owners

The Zomato video has Elon Musk, Lionel Messi and Leonardi DiCaprio.

Food delivery app Zomato is known for its creative posts on social media that often attract a lot of user attention. And this time, the company used an artificial intelligence-powered tool to create clips of famous people as roadside food stall owners. There is also a quirky line from Zomato to entertain and amuse its followers: "AI be like: maa meri shaktiyo ka galat istemal hua hai (my powers have been misused)." The dialogue was picked up from Hrithik Roshan-starrer Krrish.

The post has captured the hearts and sense of humour of countless internet users. It begins with a video of a person who looks like to be Elon Musk preparing chaat. However, it isn't the real Elon Musk. Although the resemblance is uncanny, it is clear that the character has been generated by AI.

In the video, you can even spot samosas on Mr Musk's frying pan. The text accompanying the video read, "Musk Chaat Bhandaar."

Next, the video showcases "Messi's Andhra Mess", portraying footballer Lionel Messi serving generous portions of rice that resemble biryani.

The final depiction is perhaps the most amusing of all. It features a character looking like Leonardo DiCaprio skillfully making tea, and the establishment was humorously named 'Oscar Chai Wala'.

AI-generated pictures have become very popular on the internet. Recently, an artist used AI to imagine billionaires and famous personalities playing Holi in Vrindavan.

The set of images were shared in two parts. The first set of pictures features Anand Mahindra, Ratan Tata, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Steve Ballmer, Gautam Adani, Mark Zuckerberg, Mukesh Ambani, Warren Buffett, and Bill Gates.

The second set of pictures showed personalities like Albert Einstein, Steve Jobs, John Lennon, Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley, Will Smith, Barack Obama, Vladimir Putin, and Donald Trump, flashing big smiles as they dance on the street with locals.