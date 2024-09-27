Mumbai's 2BHK Goes Viral For Rs 1.35 Lakh Rent And Unusual Setup

The post quickly went viral, with many chiming in on the absurdity of Mumbai's rental market.

It is not uncommon for owners of compact apartments in Mumbai to demand rents that could fetch sprawling homes in other metro cities and smaller towns in India. Recently, an X user showed just how bizarre the real estate scene in Mumbai is. Utkarsh Gupta, originally from Jaipur, shared an unusual sight from a luxury 2BHK apartment where the washing machine was installed directly above the toilet. The apartment is located in the upscale Pali Hill neighbourhood in Mumbai.

While the peculiar setup left many scratching their heads, it was the apartment's jaw-dropping rent of Rs 1.35 lakh per month, along with a security deposit of Rs 4 lakh, that truly stunned social media users.

Poking fun at the situation, Mr Gupta wrote in the caption, “Only in Mumbai, you can front-load your washing machine while top loading your commode. At an affordable price of 1.35L per month!”

Only in Mumbai, you can front load your washing machine while top loading your commode.



At an affordable price of 1.35L per month! pic.twitter.com/texU5hUwMC — Utkarsh Gupta (@PaneerMakkhani) September 22, 2024

The post quickly went viral, with many chiming in on the absurdity of Mumbai's rental market.

“Amchi Mumbai is unbeatable. Tenant can have a tumble bath too, instead of a Tub bath,” a user commented under the post.

Hahaha ????, Amchi Mumbai is unbeatable.Tenant can have a tumble bath too, instead of a Tub bath. — Narayan Mahadevan (@tmnarayan) September 26, 2024

“It can serve as a backrest for those who read ( study) newspaper while seated on commode,” someone joked.

It can serve as a backrest for those who read ( study) newspaper while seated on comode ????????. — starry ???? World (@Star30313852) September 27, 2024

Another said, “Market value is roughly 4-4.5 cr for this flat. Those spending this much for 2 bhk would ideally dry-clean the clothes than wash it.”

Market value is roughly 4-4.5 cr for this flat. Those spending this much for 2 bhk would ideally dry-clean the clothes than wash it. — Tentweet (@tenzint09) September 26, 2024

A concerned user wrote, “So if you look from outside there's protruding metal box with washer just like the window air conditioner! I hope they haven't weakened the structural strength of the building.”

So if you look from outside there's protruding metal box with washer just like the window air conditioner ????! I hope they haven't weakened the structural strength of the building. — Sunil Sane (@SunilSane2) September 26, 2024

“Load ! While you unload!Mumbai saves you time!” another comment read.

Load ! While you unload!Mumbai saves you time! — deepak shetty (@deepaks43293256) September 27, 2024

In Mumbai, with rents as high as Rs 40,000 for a small one-room apartment, many residents can't afford to move, even when their homes are falling apart. Over 13,000 buildings across the city, in neighbourhoods like Grant Road and Ghatkopar, need major repairs. Nearly 850 are so dangerous they could collapse any time, especially during the monsoon season. Despite warnings from authorities, many tenants choose to stay because finding affordable housing in the city is nearly impossible. Long-time tenants paying low rents fear they will be evicted and can't afford higher rates.