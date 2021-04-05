Mumbailockdown: Memes Reign Twitter Over New COVID Norms In Maximum City

Mumbai enters a new phase of partial lockdown from Monday evening.

Mumbai enters a new phase of partial lockdown from Monday evening. The financial capital will witness a curfew from 8 pm to 7 am on weekdays and 'strict lockdown' during the weekends amid an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases. The restrictions include a ban on gatherings of five or more throughout the day, and the shutting down of malls, restaurants, bars, places of worship, and movie theatres. Public transport will be run at 50 per cent capacity. However, essential services, construction activity, and industrial operations will remain unaffected. The news of the Mumbai lockdown is being widely discussed on Twitter with many users making critical comments.

Quite a few have vented frustration over the lockdown announcement. One narrated a harrowing experience of boarding a bus after waiting for nearly 40 minutes at the Andheri station. The user questioned the government's logic behind the lockdown.

According to @CMOMaharashtra bus k line mein khade rhne se corona nhi hota hai but bus mein khade rhne se hota hai. Yeh scene Andheri station hai. I got bus after standing 30-40 mints in a line. #lockdown2021#maharashtralockdown#mumbailockdownpic.twitter.com/QdyMk45gix - Mamta (@Mamta46402623) April 5, 2021

Another shared the wildly popular meme of a small bulldozer sent to dislodge the giant Ever Given container ship that was stuck in a narrow waterway in the Suez Canal.

Govt efforts to curb Corona cases is like this



#mumbailockdownpic.twitter.com/Ft6394rKQV - Shana Patekar (@bhaveshkjha) April 5, 2021

A Twitter user hoped that the Maharashtra government would practice what they preach. "Hope Mumbai local trains and BEST buses also follow rules."

Hope Mumbai local trains and BEST Buses are also follow rules

#maharashtralockdown#mumbailockdownpic.twitter.com/82X3gbxS3N - 1_Indian_Citizen 🇮🇳 (@edu_Chandrakant) April 4, 2021

Some of them questioned the decision to allow film shoots to continue while small businesses like restaurants were being asked to down shutters.

Film shootings continue, but restaurants and small businesses shut down. kya logic?#mumbailockdown - Abhijith Shetty (@iabhijithks) April 5, 2021

Believing that night curfew was not the solution, a user tweeted a funny still from the comedy film Dhamaal, where, during a chase, actor Riteish Deshmukh hides behind a door that has no walls, making him visible to the goons.

After listening news of weekend lockdown my reaction#mumbailockdownpic.twitter.com/JFXA2SmAUM - Axel (@Axel22841218) April 4, 2021

On Sunday, Maharashtra recorded the highest single-day spike of 57,074 cases even as its infection tally crossed the 3-million mark. Another 222 persons have died due to the virus. Mumbai logged 11,206 cases, pushing up its total to 4,52,681 confirmed cases.