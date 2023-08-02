Mumbai Student Dances During Graduation Ceremony, Something Unexpected Happens Next...

The video has gone viral, sparking a flurry of reactions

Needless to say, Graduation day is one of the most significant and memorable days in any student's life. From making funny speeches to dressing up in special attires, students celebrate the event in their own special way. These days, it has become quite common for students to do celebratory dances on stage while picking up their graduation certificates.

Attempting the same, a student in Mumbai was seen dancing as he proceeded to receive his degree, but it didn't turn out the way he expected. A video of the same was shared on Instagram on the student's page with a caption that reads, ''Dancing through life.''

Watch the video here:

In the video, Arya Kothari, a student from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies is seen doing an impromptu dance to Bollywood song Tenu Leke' much to the surprise of the audience. However, the professors on the stage were not impressed and refused to give him his degree. One faculty member, who seemed highly displeased, can be heard saying, ''We are not going to give you." Another member can be seen telling him that this is a formal function and such acts are not allowed.

However, when Mr. Kothari apologised, the faculty awarded him the diploma, warning that he ''cannot do this ahead.''

The video has gone viral, sparking a flurry of reactions, with many saying that there was nothing wrong with such a small act of celebration. Some felt the student's act was unnecessary and he should have maintained the decorum of the occasion.

One user wrote, ''Teachers should not have overreacted this much.'' Another commented, ''Students completed their course after struggling with their mental health, family issues, personal issues, and many more. They earned it and they have the right to celebrate. I can understand why people get frustrated seeing someone happy. You haven't got that level of confidence or a stage to be yourself. Sorry about that. But let others live their life without wearing a mask.''

A third added, ''Let the students enjoy however they want on their convocation. Dancing a little isn't going to harm anyone.''

A fourth wrote, ''GenZs think everything they do is cool, there are certain functions where you need to act accordingly, moreover, its India, teachers, and guests are old AF, they aren't there to vibe with you all.''

A fifth agreed and wrote, ''This is not funny from any angle... This is totally disrespectful to the institution, to the teachers handing you the certificate, and also to the program of convocation itself.''

Last month, a high school student from Philadelphia who graduated from Philadelphia High School for Girls was denied a diploma on the stage for dancing during the graduation ceremony. The teenager stated that their Principal Lisa Mesi had warned the students beforehand that their families or friends "could not cheer or clap when they walked on stage."

