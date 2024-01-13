Mumbai Police Tracks And Recovers Phone Of A UP Judge, Internet Impressed

The post has since garnered over 13,000 views and an array of comments praising Mumbai police.

The Mumbai Police are receiving praise for their prompt retrieval of a mobile phone belonging to an Additional District Judge from Uttar Pradesh. The incident unfolded when the judge, visiting Mumbai, accidentally left his phone in an online taxi near Airport Terminal 1.

Upon realizing the loss, the judge swiftly filed a complaint through the Mumbai Police's online portal, outlining the circumstances of the phone's misplacement and seeking assistance for its recovery. The officials at the Airport Police Station promptly took action upon receiving the complaint.

The police efficiently tracked down the taxi driver with the assistance of the surveillance system. Additionally, the taxi driver willingly collaborated with the effort to recover the lost item.

He handed over the phone to the Airport Police Station, where the police staff received it. The judge conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the Mumbai Police for their swift and efficient response, ultimately ensuring the secure return of his phone.

"An Addl. District Judge from Uttar Pradesh while visiting Mumbai forgot his phone in an online taxi near Airport Terminal 1. He lodged his complaint on the Mumbai police website. Receiving the complaint, Airport Pstn officials quickly traced the taxi & contacted the driver, who later brought the phone to the police station. The Addl. District Judge thanked all the concerned police personnel for the swift action," reads the caption by Mumbai Police.

The post has since garnered over 13,000 views and an array of comments praising Mumbai police.

A user commented, "It's commendable from the officers and team to make this possible."

Another user wrote, "Great work! Am sure you would do the same when he "forgets" his phone next time as a retired SC judge from Delhi. The rest of us need to "remember" our phones carefully when we get off taxis."

"Good hopefully it's done promptly for all citizens regardless of their post or stature," the third user wrote.

