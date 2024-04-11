Mumbai Man Expresses His Hatred For WhatsApp Voice Notes, Internet Divided

The screenshot showed that Mr Lamba's friend had sent him a brief two-second voice message

Vedant Lamba, an entrepreneur from Mumbai, voiced his strong dislike for WhatsApp voice messages in a post on X after receiving one from a friend. His post sparked an online conversation during which he shared a screenshot of their WhatsApp chat.

The screenshot showed that Mr Lamba's friend had sent him a brief two-second voice message. While at dinner, Vedant responded expressing his aversion to voice messages and requested his friend not to send them to him in the future.

Sharing the screenshot on X, Mr Lamba asked his followers, "Am I the only one."

See the post here:

Am I the only one pic.twitter.com/zw7fYrOHke — Vedant Lamba (@vedulamba) April 9, 2024

The viral post has ignited a discussion about the trade-off between the convenience of voice notes and their potential to be irritating.

Since its online sharing, his post has gone viral, accumulating over 500,900 views on X. Additionally, in another post, he shared a screenshot of the same conversation along with his friend's response.

A user wrote, "Voice notes are horrendous. You're inconveniencing me, possibly making me physically move myself to a different room, or put on earphones, etc. So, I can listen to YOU talk. Just text me, is it really that hard."

"I hate voice notes. WhatsApp, can you please come up with a voice notes transcription feature? Apple does that in iMessage and with voicemail too. Need it on WhatsApp, too," another user wrote.

Another internet section said WhatsApp voice notes are "gorgeous".

"Hold the phone to your ear, like you do on a phone call, and the voice message will be played on the ear speaker," a user wrote.