Mum Throws Online Isolation Birthday Party For Daughter With Leukemia

The coronavirus pandemic has forced millions of people to stay indoors in quarantine. With many businesses shut and countries imposing lockdowns to contain the spread of the highly infectious disease, several people have had to celebrate their birthdays in isolation. Among them is Maia Blue - a young girl with leukemia. Fortunately, Maia's birthday was made special thanks to her mother, who hosted an online party for her eighth birthday.

According to The Independent, Maia Blue was diagnosed with leukemia in January 2019. Because of her compromised immune system, she has been isolating at her UK home with mother Tania, 44, and sister Saamiyah, 13, since mid-March. With doctors advising her not to leave home for 12 weeks, Maia's birthday on April 2 was celebrated at home - but her mother stepped up to the occasion and made sure she had a great time.

For her daughter's online isolation birthday party, Tania invited a magician to perform a special show. Friends and family also dialled in and sent messages to wish Maia, and a video of the party shows her smiling in front of a large 'Happy Birthday' banner.

This is not the only quarantine party that has won hearts on social media. Recently, a household of quarantined Brits recreated a beach in their garden, complete with sand, cocktails and a paddle pool.