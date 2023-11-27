MS Dhoni Sings 'Channa Mereya' With Taylor Swift, AI-Generated Song Is Viral

The song also incorporated the voice of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Indian internet is rife with AI versions of songs in the voices of famous personalities, including many with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's baritone. The latest to join the trend are singer Taylor Swift and former cricketer MS Dhoni, singing Arijit Singh's masterpiece 'Channa Mereya'.

Posted on Instagram by the creator, DJ MRA (Amarjit Singh), the reimagined version of the song has already gathered nearly 21 million views on the social media platform.

The song swiftly incorporates the voices of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, singers Adnan Sami, Atif Aslam, Kanya West, Ariana Grande and more. The composition also featured the voices of Rahat Fateh Khan, B Praak and Jubin Nautiyal.

Check out the song here:

The internet loved the AI-generated song and so far it has garnered 1 million likes on Instagram. A user wrote, "Need one full version with Ariana."

Another user wrote, "I genuinely want Adnan Sami's version of this now."

The third user commented, "How can it be beautiful and scary at the same time."

"This is incredible," the fourth user wrote.

"Amazing," the fifth user commented.

Earlier, a Bengaluru-based music band took the stage to perform a composition authored by ChatGPT. At an artificial intelligence conference in Bengaluru, the renowned Bengaluru folk music band Swarathma delivered a captivating performance, enchanting the audience with a song generated by ChatGPT.

An article by Bloomberg in April this year discussed how AI technology has the potential to disrupt the traditional music-making process and posed questions about copyright, creativity, and the future of the music industry. The article also emphasizes the need for a balance between AI and human creativity in the evolving landscape of music production.