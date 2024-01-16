''Moye Moye Ho Gaya'': Memes Fly As Fog Delays Flights At Delhi Airport

The capital is currently experiencing severe cold coupled with dense fog

As New Delhi and parts of north India remain engulfed in dense fog with reduced visibility, multiple flights have been delayed and canceled, disrupting the travel plans of hundreds of passengers. Delhi Airport, one of the busiest aviation hubs in the country, experienced the immediate consequences of the foggy weather. According to the flight tracker website flightradar24, over 100 flights have been affected or delayed due to adverse weather conditions.

With no respite in sight, stranded passengers took to social media to express their frustration through jokes, complaints, and memes. On Tuesday, micro-blogging site X was flooded with memes and posts, with people trying to find some humour even in this dire situation. Other internet users also joined in, as they took to social media to share their take on the situation.

Here are some memes going viral on X:

Notably, the capital is currently experiencing severe cold coupled with dense fog, leading to delays and cancellations of both domestic and international flights, affecting departure and arrival schedules. . Major airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Vistara have warned that ongoing bad weather conditions in Delhi and Kolkata could further impact flight schedules.

Chaos has erupted at the airport as furious passengers are accusing airlines and airports of inadequate communication. On Monday, a passenger aboard an IndiGo flight physically assaulted the aircraft's pilot while he was announcing delays. He was arrested and later released on bail.

Another video showed passengers eating food while sitting on the tarmac at the Mumbai airport, where their flight from Goa to Delhi had been diverted after hours of delay.