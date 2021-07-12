Mountains Are Calling? Please Watch Sunny Leone's Video Before You Leave

Sunny Leone shared a video urging people to stay indoors and avoid travel.

A major influx of tourists moving to the hills to escape the heat has given rise to multiple violations of Covid-appropriate behaviour and raised concerns about another possible spike in infections. Even as photos and videos of tourists thronging the hills circulate on social media, actress Sunny Leone took to Instagram today to urge everyone to avoid travel. "Stay Home!! Mountains are not going anywhere.. neither should you!!" the actress wrote on Instagram, sharing a video advisory alongside her post.

In the video, an excited Sunny Leone runs straight into a crowded marketplace while the caption on screen displays "Mountains are calling". The video cuts to an alarming shot of hundreds of people on a road in a hilly area, none of them social distancing. A crestfallen Sunny Leone can then be seen returning.

In her post, she added the hashtags #DontBeAnIdiot, #StayHome and #StaySafe to urge people to stay indoors.

The video has racked up over 81,000 'likes' and thousands of comments on the photo and video sharing platform. While many thanked Sunny Leone for sharing an important message, others praised her for her sense of humour while doing so.

Only recently, a video of a boy in in a crowded alley of Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala had gone viral on social media. The boy, carrying a stick, was seen check tourists roaming the streets without masks.

On Friday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur also appealed to tourists to follow Covid-19 rules while visiting the state. "We are concerned about the number of tourists coming to the state. Tourists are welcome here but I appeal to them to follow COVID-19 norms," he said to ANI.