Mountain Lion Gets Itself Trapped In Chicken Coop

A photograph of the mountain lion was shared on Facebook.

In a strange incident, a mountain lion got itself trapped inside a chicken coop in Yucca County, California. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office said deputies from the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station responded Monday night to report of a mountain lion trapped inside a homeowner's chicken coop.

"Monday 10th, 2018, at 10:16 p.m., deputies from the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station responded to the 5900 block of Avalon Avenue, Yucca Valley, reference a Mountain Lion trapped inside of a chicken coop," they wrote in their Facebook post.

While there, the mountain lion attacked and killed one of the chickens. However, before officials from the Department of Fish and Game could arrive at the scene, it managed to escape.

A photo shared by Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station shows the angry-looking big cat inside the coop. "Residents are urged to contact law enforcement in the event of any future sighting," they wrote while sharing the photograph.

Since being posted, the photograph has collected over 200 'shares' and a ton of comments - most of them from people demanding that the mountain lion be captured and released instead of being shot.

This isn't the first time that an animal has got itself stuck inside a chicken coop. In June, a 5-foot snake found itself stuck in the wire mesh of a chicken coop in Delhi.

Click for more trending news

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.