5-Foot Snake Stuck In Wire Mesh Rescued From Delhi Home

The rat snake was found entangled in a wire mesh in New Delhi's Vigyan Lok

A 5-foot-long snake was rescued today by NGO Wildlife SOS after it was found entangled in the wire mesh of a house in Vigyan Lok, New Delhi. The reptile, identified as a rat snake, was found stuck in the wire mesh of a chicken coop that was placed in the backyard of the house. Rat snakes are not uncommon in urban areas, where they often feed on rodents, frogs, small birds etc. In this case, it is speculated that the snake wanted to make a meal out of the poultry kept in the chicken coop.

According to Wildlife SOS, it took two members of the team over half an hour to free the distressed snake from the coop. The snake's futile attempts to break free had resulted in the wires tightening their grip around the body, they write.

"Wire meshes or synthetic netting in gardens, agricultural fields and farms cause thousands of fatalities to wildlife. Unsuspecting reptiles, birds and small mammals often get entangled and trapped and choke to death. Our team had to be extremely careful while untangling the snake so as to avoid causing it any further stress or injury," says Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder & CEO Wildlife SOS.

Fortunately, the snake was fine and was released into the wild after being kept under observation for a few hours.

This, however, wasn't the only rat snake that the NGO had to assist today. Another was spotted on the campus of the Jawaharlal Nehru University and rescued. It was also released back into the wild.