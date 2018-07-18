Mountain Lion Captured From Backyard After 6-Hour Neighbourhood Lockdown

The mountain lion will be relocated

Offbeat | | Updated: July 18, 2018 11:01 IST
A photo of the mountain lion shared by the San Mateo Police Department.

A residential neighborhood in San Mateo, California, was on lockdown for about six hours Monday after a mountain lion sighting. According to UPI, witnesses said that the cougar was first spotted at a home's backyard at about 9:35 am and police responded to the scene. However, by the time officers arrived, the cougar had already moved away. It was finally tracked down while still in the neighbourhood and tranquilized at around 2.20 pm with help from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The incident took place at Virginia Avenue, a residential neighbourhood which remained in lockdown after the sighting and until the mountain lion was shot with a tranquilizer dart.

According to ABC News, the mountain lion was a young female, weighing about 85 pounds.

A picture of the mountain lion was shared by the San Mateo Police Department on Twitter:

"She will be relocated to one of the native areas right around here and be tracked by the Puma Project," said San Mateo Police Chief Susan Manheimer.

In February this year, a family in Westlake Village, California, was left terrified after they saw a mountain lion trying to break through their home's sliding glass door.

 

