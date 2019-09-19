Mountain Lion Breaks Into Home, Jumps Out Of Second-Storey Window. Watch

The mountain lion was locked into the washroom by homeowners.

Homeowners in California were recently shocked by an unusual home intruder - a mountain lion. Sheriff's deputies in Tuolumne County responded to reports on Sunday night of a mountain lion locked inside the home's washroom. It turned out that the mountain lion had made its way through the house in Sonora "slyly" without threatening the residents.

On being spotted, however, it rushed to the washroom, where homeowners promptly locked it in.

"After being spotted, he tried to make a run for it but ended up cornered in a bathroom," wrote Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post.

Fish and Wildlife officers were eventually called to help cops coax the mountain lion out of the house. The Guardian reports that with the homeowner's permission, they broke the bathroom window to coax the mountain lion out. A video shared online by the police shows the big cat jumping out of the second storey bathroom window to make its escape.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared online on Monday, the video has collected more than one lakh views and dozens of comments. Many praised the officials for rescuing the mountain lion without hurting it.

"Mountain lions tend to be shy and extremely stealthy," Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office said in their Facebook post. "Fish and Wildlife do not consider mountain lion sightings near human habitation a public safety concern as long as the lion is not exhibiting aggressive behavior towards people."

This is not the first time that mountain lions have shown up in residential areas of California, although such incidents are rare. Last year, one walked into a residential neighbourhood in Azusa and had to be transquilised and released back into the wild.

