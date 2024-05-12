'Happy Mother's Day, Ma': Anand Mahindra's Throwback Pic Is Pure Gold

Anand Mahindra's throwback post on Mother's Day.

Anand Mahindra has shared a special message on Mother's Day. The Chairman of Mahindra Group has picked a throwback picture with his late mother Indira Mahindra to celebrate her. The photo dates back to Mr Mahindra's college days.

Sharing the story behind the frame, the business tycoon on X (formerly known as Twitter), wrote, “Back in 1977. Just before I left for college. My mother wasn't looking into the camera; As usual she was gazing into the distance…trying to envision her childrens' future, hoping that a good education would be their passport to success—and happiness.”

“Happy Mother's Day, Ma. We'll keep trying to live up to your dreams for us,” Mr Mahindra added.

Check out the post below:

Anand Mahindra's Mother's Day special post has collected more than 104k views on the social media platform. While some have extended their heartwarming greetings on the occasion, a section of Mr Mahindra's followers called him a “Bollywood star.”

1st look at the pic and I thought you have posted about a Bollywood star — Ajay Pandey (@indexfollower) May 12, 2024

A user said, “You look as if you were living in 2020 in regards to style and fashion.”

You look as if you were living in 2020 in regards to style and fashion — ???????????????????????????????? (@Mogemmbo) May 12, 2024

“Whilst you were handsome then sir, you've only improved since!” read a comment.

Whilst you were handsome then Sir, you've only improved since! — rakesh dahiya (@rakeshkdahiya40) May 12, 2024

A person said, “Sir, you have been smart since your childhood. All credits go to your mom.”

Sir ap bachpan se hi smart ho. All credits go to your mom. ???????????????? — Deepak Tiwari (@Believer2202) May 12, 2024

Last year, on Mother's Day, Anand Mahindra picked a black-and-white image of his darling mother, Indira Mahindra.

Mr Mahindra shared, “Every year on Mother's Day, I go fishing for old pics of my mother…Here's one blast from the past, when she took me for the first time to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Mahindra Ugine Steel which my father was chairing. Thank you for the coaching, Ma. Happy #MothersDay wherever you are.”

Every year on #MothersDay I go fishing for old pics of my mother…Here's one blast from the past, when she took me for the first time to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Mahindra Ugine Steel which my father was chairing. Thank you for the coaching, Ma. Happy #MothersDay… pic.twitter.com/ejmBRvtF4Q — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 14, 2023

For those who don't know, Indira Mahindra was a history teacher at the Isabella Thoburn (IT) College in Lucknow.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)