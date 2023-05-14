Anand Mahindra Shares Throwback Pic On Mother's Day: ''Thank You For The Coaching, Ma''

The pic was clicked during a shareholders' meeting chaired by Mr Mahindra's father

Mother's Day is a special occasion celebrated worldwide to honour and appreciate mothers. This year, Mother's Day falls on May 14, Sunday. Social media is full of adorable posts highlighting the beautiful bond that a child and mother share. Marking the day, industrialist Anand Mahindra also took to Twitter to share a throwback picture with his late mother Indira Mahindra.

According to the caption, the black-and-white picture was clicked during a shareholders' meeting chaired by the industrialist's father Harish Mahindra.

''Every year on #MothersDay I go fishing for old pics of my mother…Here's one blast from the past, when she took me for the first time to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Mahindra Ugine Steel which my father was chairing. Thank you for the coaching, Ma. Happy #MothersDay wherever you are,'' he wrote.

Internet users loved the beautiful picture, while many remembered their own mothers. One user said, ''Happy mother's day- She made you strong and successful- gave the habit of working hard and be best whatever you do. My hats off to your graceful mother.''

Another commented, ''A most graceful lady. Thank you for sharing this Sir.''

A third said, ''You look like a very curious kid and your mother is so pretty,'' while a fourth wrote, ''Whatever your age may be, she is a must….. Irrespective of ur shortcomings she is the only one who cares and loves you! We know they are and they will always remain besides us…. Happy Mothers Day!''

A fifth added, ''This is a life learning lesson given by mother to child, Not even big institutions will able to give such thing. These will always carry with you throughout our life. Happy mothers day!''

A few years back, he tweeted a photo of Indira Mahindra when she was pregnant with him.

''The right picture to express my gratitude to my late mother. Knitting while I was busy growing in her womb. I'm glad she looked happy while expectant & I hope that having to bring me up didn't wipe that smile off her face! Happy Mother's Day, wherever you are,'' he wrote.

Notably, Indira Mahindra was a teacher who taught history at the Isabella Thoburn (IT) College in Lucknow.