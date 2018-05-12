Mother's Day: Messages, Wishes And Images To Share With Your Mom

Mother's Day is celebrated each year on the second Sunday of May. This year it falls on May 13

No one can argue with the fact that moms are real-life superheroes. Mothers spend their lives looking after their children, taking care of their smallest needs and shielding them from troubles. And they do that without ever asking for anything in return. Although one can never repay mothers for all that they do, you can make her feel special on Mother's day. Celebrated each year on the second Sunday of May, Mother's Day is dedicated to the supermoms around the world. There are several ways to pamper your mom on Mother's Day. You could get her something she's been wanting to buy for a while or just spend the day with her without the interruptions of phone calls or messages. We're sure your mom would like a personalised handmade greeting card and if you are looking to pen some thoughtful words, then we have some Mother's Day messages for you.A man may work from dusk to dawn, but a woman's work is never done. Happy Mother's Day to my supermom!Thank you for all the times you put our happiness above yours, for loving us selflessly and being there through everything. Happy Mother's Day, mom!Because of you, I am me. Happy Mother's Day!Thanks for giving me the best things in life: Your love, your care, and your cooking. Happy Mother's Day!Raising kids takes a lot of strength and passion. You're my hero. Have a blast on this Sunday. Happy Mother's DayDedicating the special day to the woman who gave us all her love without asking for anything in return. Happy Mother's Day, mom!To the woman who played all the roles in my life with perfection. Happy Mother's Day!If you want to see a superhero in action, you should just look at your mom. Happy Mother's Day!Not one, all the 365 days of the year should be dedicated to you. Thank you for all the love and care. Happy Mother's Day!You are best at every role you play but your role as my mom is my favourite. Happy Mother's Day!You are the heart and soul of our family. Love you, Mommy and Happy Mother's Day!Mothers hold their children's hands for a short while, but their hearts forever. Happy Mother's Day!Though I can never repay you for your love and care, I can't miss to express my gratitude, love and reverence on this beautiful day dedicated to my most special mother. Happy Mother's Day!For the best mum in the world, you make me smile, you brighten my day and give my life a meaning. I can't imagine spending a day without your smile. Happy Mother's Day! No one can be as selfless as you; as sacrificing as you and as understanding as you. Lots of love and good wishes for Mother's Day!Mother's Day is celebrated each year on the second Sunday of May. This year it falls on 13th May and if you want to express your love for your mom with some heartfelt words, see these 15 inspirational Mother's Day quotes . Do you know when Mother's Day was first celebrated? Read .





