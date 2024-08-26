Mother Teresa's 114th Birth Anniversary: All About The Nobel Prize Winner

Mother Teresa Birth Anniversary: Mother Teresa was born on August 26, 1910, in Skopje.

Mother Teresa is known for her unwavering efforts to improve society and for having served as an inspiration to many individuals worldwide. Mother Teresa remains a symbol of compassion and humanitarianism. Her birth anniversary, August 26, provides an opportunity to commemorate her extraordinary life and lasting impact. Her journey to becoming a saint venerated throughout the world is evidence of her unshakable dedication and selfless service.

Early Life

Born Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu in Skopje, Macedonia, on August 26, 1910, Mother Teresa had a strong Catholic upbringing from an early age. Mother Teresa felt the call of God and chose to become a missionary when she was just 12 years old. In 1928, she moved out of her parents' house and joined the Sisters of Loreto, an Irish order of nuns with missions in India.

Following a few months of training in Dublin, Mother Teresa was sent to India, where she worked as a school teacher in Kolkata, from 1931 until 1948. It is thought that during this time, she was inspired by the sight of those living in poverty and made the decision to dedicate her life to the upliftment of the destitute.

Mother Teresa worked tirelessly for the city's lowest of the poor, even without any financial means to support her efforts. She established an outdoor school for kids living in slums. Further, she established the Missionaries of Charity on October 7, 1950, a selfless organization that helps the underprivileged regardless of their social background, race, or creed. The Missionaries of Charity had thousands of members carrying on her work in over 130 countries by the time of her death.

Honours

Mother Teresa received multiple honours and recognition on a global scale for her unwavering efforts. Among the most noteworthy was the 1979 Nobel Peace Prize she was awarded for her humanitarian endeavours. In her acceptance speech, she said, "It is not enough to be a good person. We must be people of action. Love cannot remain by itself-it has no meaning. Love has to be put into action, and that action is service."

She was also felicitated with Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, in 1980. Mother Teresa also received the Balzan Prize in 1979 and the Templeton and Magsaysay awards. She was canonised as a saint by the Pope at a ceremony in Vatican in 2016.

Death

Mother Teresa's health began to deteriorate in 1997 and she retired permanently as leader of the Missionaries of Charity. The order selected Sister Nirmala, an Indian-born nun, to take her place. Only a few days after turning 87, on September 5, 1997, Mother Teresa died due to cardiac arrest in Kolkata.

Quotes by Mother Teresa

If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other.

Be faithful in small things because it is in them that your strength lies.

When you don't have anything, then you have everything.

Let us always meet each other with a smile, for the smile is the beginning of love.

A life not lived for others is not a life.

