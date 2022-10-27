Mother Shares Poetry Of Her Fourth Grader Son In Wholesome Twitter Thread

The post has amassed 1,45,400 likes and 12,600 retweets so far.

Poetry is the best way to express emotions. A mother took to Twitter to share poems that her fourth-grade son wrote for her. The mother, by the username Grubreport, shared three different poetries along with a caption, "4th grader wrote this during distance learning two years ago."

She posted pictures of her son's poem on a Twitter thread. In one of the poems, the child wrote, "I think I had an idea for a poem, but now it is out of my mind and wandering around the house." In the second poem, he wrote a poem for his mom on Mother's day. "You are beautiful like a rose on a stem with thorns. Because sometimes you get angry."

Check out the poems written by the child:

4th grader wrote this during distance learning two years ago. pic.twitter.com/GMKrzo6Vb2 — StePHANTOM 👻 BOOcianovic (@grubreport) October 25, 2022

The post has amassed 1,45,400 likes and 12,600 retweets so far. Twitter users were impressed with the child's efforts and creativity. One of them wrote, "To a 4th grader: Your poems Spark joy in The heart of A very tired Woman who also Sometimes Has ideas for poems Or stories That go out of her mind and wander around The house somewhere. She wonders if Her kitty cats Steal her ideas And play with them For fun." Another commented, "Ode to the 4th grader: I found myself reading the comments in the same tone as the poem. It has entered my soul and made me a home." The third user wrote, "I teach AP literature and think these are beautiful examples of poetry & metaphor specifically - simple and precise. May I share some of these with my students sometime?"

The fourth comment reads, "Ignoring the poetry aspect, just the phrasing is tickling my brain as being in the style of someone very famous who I can't place. Twain? Vonnegut, perhaps?"

