Hilarious Video Shows Mama Monkey Struggling To Give Baby A Bath

A monkey was filmed giving a bath to its baby in a viral video.

A video is now going viral on social media that shows how a mama monkey is making its child take a bath in what appears to be a small pond. It shows how children -- whether human or animal – are no different in throwing tantrums and their parents know exactly how to handle them. The video shows the mama monkey holding its baby by the legs and suspending the upper part of its body underwater and then splashing water over its body. The baby resists and tries repeatedly to escape the mother's hold but, for its own good, it fails every time.

The 18-second clip has been shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, who said, “This is the way mothers teach their kids that no one else can take a bath for you.”

This is the way mother teaches their kid that no one else can take a bath for you... pic.twitter.com/bMko4N4hXk — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 27, 2021

There were several monkeys near the pond, the video showed. They could be either playing or ensuring a ring of protection around the mother-baby duo in the forest area.

The video has received 26,000 views and more than 3,400 likes and several comments.

One user suggested that the mother was teaching the child how to bathe.

mother is the first teacher of their children — ଗୋଲି ମାଷ୍ଟ୍ରେ (Goli Mastre) (@GoliMastre) July 27, 2021

Another user said many Indian mothers do the same to their child and it's a common sight in south India.

Many Indian mothers give a similar type of bath by placing the infant between their legs ( spread straight) .In South India it is very common. — P.V.SIVAKUMAR # ???? (@PVSIVAKUMAR1) July 27, 2021

Some people had assumed monkeys did not bathe. For them, the video proved to be informative.

I never knew monkeys bathed! — @TalesofIndia (@TalesofIndia1) July 27, 2021

First time i am seeing such a lovely moments — Anjana (@Anjana16186739) July 27, 2021

Others felt motherhood is difficult across species.

Motherhood is tough across species. — Jayanthi (@Jayanthee) July 28, 2021

Another user said the wildlife is full of excitement.

Wild life is full of excitement! — CJ (@Chintanjoshi13C) July 28, 2021

