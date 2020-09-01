Mother Dog Adopts Kittens After Losing Her Own Puppies

Georgia the dog has adopted a trio of orphaned kittens.

The beautiful story of a mother dog who adopted a trio of orphaned kittens has struck a chord with the Internet. Sunshine Dog Rescue - an NGO based in Phoenix, Arizona - shared the story of Georgia on Facebook, where it has melted hearts.

According to Fox News, Georgia is an Australian shepherd mix who was found near the US-Mexico border. The pregnant dog was taken in by Sunshine Dog Rescue. Unfortunately, her puppies were born premature, and she lost her entire litter.

"I've never had a mom dog lose a whole litter before," Anita Osa, founder of Sunshine Dog Rescue, told ABC 15. "The best way I could describe it was she was frantic. It was so sad, she was looking for those babies. She tore up the toddler mattress we had her on, trying to find her babies."

Hoping to comfort Georgia, Ms Osa put out a call for help on social media - asking for animals who would need a lactating mother dog. The call led her to connect with three kittens who had been orphaned.

While she was initially hesitant about introducing the kittens to Georgia, Ms Osa was surprised to see the instant bond they formed.

"I introduced them to her gently. I first bought one out and let her sniff it, and she seemed to accept it, so I brought the others out. It's amazing to see how she instantly calmed down," she said. ""I think for the kittens, they have no idea that Georgia is a dog."

A heartwarming video shared on Facebook by the rescue organisation shows the dog nursing the kittens.

"I am so happy. Happy tears for this new Momma," wrote one person in the comments section.

"This is wonderful news and so great to see," said another.

According to Sunshine Dog Rescue, Georgia is a "good mama" who takes her job seriously.

