'Most Messed Up City': Bengaluru Man Fumes Over 50-Minute Uber Wait

The screenshot shows the distance of the pick-up spot.

Bengaluru, often in the spotlight for its chaotic commuting challenges, leaves many of its residents grappling with infuriating experiences. From exorbitant fares to traffic snarls, people take to social media to share their stories of getting caught up in harrowing situations.

A recent social media post by commuter Rajesh Sawhney shed light on the precariousness of Bengaluru's commuting scene. Sharing a screenshot displaying a 50-minute wait time for an Uber cab, Sawhney wrote, "I haven't come across any city more messed up than Bangalore. It's perhaps the most corrupt city in India; from auto drivers to Uber drivers, from politicians to babus. How will things change?"

I haven't seen come across any city more messed up than Bangalore.



Also perhaps the most corrupt city in India; from auto drivers to Uber drivers, from politicians to babus.



How would things change? pic.twitter.com/86QYr9bFT6 — Rajesh Sawhney 🇮🇳 (@rajeshsawhney) March 13, 2024

Mr Sawhney's post attracted the attention of many users who encountered similar experiences. One recounted a harrowing incident at Bangalore Airport where an Uber driver refused to switch on the AC, demanding additional charges upon arrival.

"Today, an Uber driver from Bangalore Airport refused to switch on the AC, claiming Uber Go doesn't come with AC. When I insisted, he switched it on and then demanded additional AC charges upon drop-off. I've never faced this in any other city!" he wrote.

"Indeed, sir, having worked across six cities in India, I can assert that Bangalore's level of corruption is unparalleled. It's akin to an endemic issue that impacts everyone, from rickshaw drivers to government officials," another commenter added.

"With every visit to the city, I can only confirm the situation has become worse with time. There's no proper water, corruption with cabs/autos, expenses for no reason, landlords are on another level, and so on. I hope they bring some change and the situation gets better," a third person expressed.

However, amid the chorus of grievances, many people defended the situation. Arguments surfaced, blaming the app's algorithm for assigning drivers located miles away, thereby exacerbating wait times.

"If the driver is 20km away, then 50 min is legitimate during rush hours in probably any tier 1 city," one user reasoned.

"It's about taxi services, Uber! Hello, why blame the city? If it's so messed up, you should relocate, sir, thank you," another wrote.