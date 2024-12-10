Monkey Runs Like A Human After Losing Forelimbs. Internet Reacts

A monkey has left the internet in awe with its remarkable adaptation to walk like a human after losing its forelimbs. A 19-second clip, reportedly from a natural life park abroad, begins with the monkey climbing down a set of stairs on two legs, much like a human. As it descends, the primate notices something, abruptly changes its course, and starts sprinting back – still maintaining its bipedal gait.



What makes the video even more heartwarming is the monkey's reaction to two startled individuals in its path. Upon noticing them, the primate slows down. After gently crossing past them, it resumes running on two legs.



The video, now viral on X, says, “The images are from a natural life park abroad. A monkey that lost an arm learned to walk on two legs.”

The internet has reacted to the video, praising the monkey's intelligence.



A user commented, “He was able to do that because no one had told him that he could not do it. Nor did he believe that he could not do it.”

Another joked, “He is running faster than me at least.”

“I love how politely he slowed down to walk past those people,” a comment read.

One user said, “These mates hide their full potential to avoid paying taxes.”

This wasn't the first time a monkey caught attention online. Earlier, a video of a monkey joining a man for a meal at a temple went viral on Instagram. The video showed the man sitting calmly on the floor, enjoying a temple meal when a monkey appeared and sat beside him. Rather than shooing the animal away, the man welcomed its presence, allowing it to partake in the food. The monkey casually dipped its hand into one of the plates, seemingly enjoying a curd dish, while the man remained unbothered, even encouraging the monkey to continue eating.