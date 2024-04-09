Momos Shop Offers Rs 25,000 for Helper Job - Draws Massive Response On Internet

The post soon went viral and triggered an array of witty reactions from internet users.

We're all familiar with the challenge of securing that ideal job fresh out of college. Stepping into the real world often means encountering a paycheck that serves as a harsh reality check. But such is life, isn't it? Many employees experience the sting of being underpaid, unlike one fortunate individual who is on the brink of joining a Desi Momos shop. Why fortunate, you might wonder? Because they're poised to pocket a handsome sum of Rs 25,000.

A user named Amrita Singh expressed her amazement upon stumbling upon a job advertisement outside an Indian momos shop. The poster, adorned with Hindi script, highlights a job vacancy for a helper or worker offering a salary of Rs 25,000.

The shocked and intrigued social media user wrote on X, "Damn this local momo shop is offering a better package than the average college in India these days."

See the viral post here:

Damn this local momo shop is offering a better package than the average college in India these days pic.twitter.com/ectNX0mc18 — Amrita Singh (@puttuboy25) April 8, 2024

A user joked, "Applying right now."

Another user chimed in, "+ free momos every day to eat."

The third user wrote, "India wants to know.......where is it located?"

"Bold of you to assume ki sare colleges me companies ati bhi hai," the fourth user wrote.

"They are paying better than TCS," the fifth user remarked on X.