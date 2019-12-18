Mom Creates Cardboard Cutouts Of Herself To Stop Toddler From Crying

Parents in Japan created cutouts of the mom to trick their one-year-old.

A couple in Japan is being lauded for an ingenious trick to stop their toddler from crying. Fuki Sato leaves a massive cardboard cutout of herself in a room when she leaves it so that her one-year-old thinks she is still there. According to Fox News, her husband, Neji Sato, and she, came up with the idea when they noticed their toddler would cry every time his mother left the room.

"It's hard because my 1-year-old will cry as soon as his mom disappears from sight. As a countermeasure, I experimented with what would happen if I set up a 'life-sized panel mother'," Neji Sato wrote on Twitter while sharing pics of the cutouts, according to a translation provided by Fox News.

While one cutout shows the mother standing up, another features her kneeling on the ground.

According to Daily Mail, the cutout used initially did not trick the toddler, who caught on within 20 minutes. After that, his father bought another cutout that now successfully fools him into thinking his mother is still in the room.

A video shared by Mr Sato on Twitter shows how the cutout tricks the youngster.

In the footage, the young child seems to be fooled by the life-size cutout, not realising his mother has left the room. Watch the video below:

The amusing footage has been viewed more than 2 million times on the microblogging website. The Satos and their trick, meanwhile, has been widely praised.

What do you think of the cutout trick? Let us know using the comments section.